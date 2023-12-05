Black Residents Sue Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson over Migrant ‘Tent City,’ State Halts Construction over Toxic Chemicals in Soil

Black residents of Chicago’s Brighton Park are suing Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson over the construction of his massive tent city for illegal border crossers — but not before state authorities shut construction down over a report that the site may be a toxic landfill.

Mayor Brandon Johnson’s plans to build a tent encampment for up to 1,400 illegal aliens has been under fire since it was first proposed, and residents quickly organized to oppose the plan to put hundreds of illegal immigrants right in the middle of their neighborhood without so much as a community meeting or a discussion with their alderman.

Twelfth District Ald. Julia Ramirez has disavowed Johnson’s construction effort.

Ramirez says she had no part at all in the planning and execution of the plans in Brighton Park.

The alderwoman’s letter to her constituents came only days after she was mobbed by furious residents when she visited the location of the proposed tent city on October 19.

