Black progressive influencers expressed shock, outrage, and dismay at Joe Biden’s already-infamous “you ain’t black” comment Friday.

As Breitbart News reported, former Vice President Joe Biden (D) declared Friday morning that if black Americans are unsure whether to support him over President Donald Trump in the November election, “then you ain’t black.” He made the unsolicited, racially-charged remark as he departed his virtual interview with Breakfast Club co-host Charlamagne tha God.

Black authors, activists, pundits, and entertainers — including some Biden supporters — were consistently negative as they reacted over social media. Several described Biden as having a “white savior complex,” “unmitigated gall,” and “audacity” to make this rule for their racial authenticity. Others condemned the comments as “racist” and “disgusting.” Some lamented that Biden is a “demotivating candidate” who has “doomed” the country to another four years of Donald Trump.

Some of the most prominent commentators included Atlantic writer Jemele Hill, former Bernie Sanders campaign spokeswoman Briahna Joy Gray, and Ibram X. Kendi, an influential professor and author known for popularizing critical race theory in works such as How to Be an Antiracist.

