A black man has been accused of shooting two white men in the back of the head in what authorities are describing as a racially motivated hate crime in Oklahoma.

Carlton Gilford, who is homeless, allegedly shot Lundin Hathcock, 35, and James McDaniel, 55, in two different shootings on April 18, according to the Tulsa Police Department.

He allegedly killed Hathcock in Rudisill Library around 9.40am. He reportedly walked up behind Hathcock, who was sitting at a desk, and shot him.

Shortly after, he allegedly went to a nearby QuikTrip convenience store and shot McDaniel. After he fell to the ground, Gilford shot him again.

Hathcock, was rushed to the hospital where he died while McDaniel died at the scene.

Surveillance footage also shows Gilford shooting at another person and a security guard at QuikTrip, according to Fox News.

When police arrived, the homeless man admitted to shooting Hathcock and McDaniel.

