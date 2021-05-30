Fox News

Some mothers of Black sons and daughters killed by police officers are criticizing the Black Lives Matter national organization amid controversy over co-founder Patrisse Cullors’ lavish lifestyle. “It’s all a facade,” Samaria Rice, the mother of 12-year-old Tamir Rice, who was killed by a White police officer in Cleveland in 2014, told the New York Post on Saturday. Rice said she requested Cullors’ help in re-launching a federal investigation into her son’s death. But short of exchanging a few emails, her pleas never garnered face time with the Black Lives Matter executive director. “They are benefiting off the blood of our loved ones, and they won’t even talk to us,” Rice said. Cullors announced her departure after a five-year reign earlier this week following reports she had purchased four homes for $3.2 million. Hawk Newsome, the head of Black Lives Matter Greater New York City — a separate group — called for an “independent investigation” into the national organization’s finances. Cullors said her decision to step down was not tied to the controversy, but to instead focus on her second book and a television deal with Warner Bros. “Now she doesn’t have to show her accountability,” Lisa Simpson, mother of 18-year old Richard Risher who was fatally shot in 2016 in Los Angeles told The Post. “She can just take the money and run.”

