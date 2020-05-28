New York Post:

Shocking video has emerged of a woman in a motorized wheelchair being punched in the head and sprayed with a fire extinguisher in Minneapolis after reportedly trying to stop looters during the riots in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

Several videos posted on Twitter show the woman being pummeled and sprayed in the face by a mob as she sits in her chair. In one video, someone can be heard saying she was holding a knife during the melee.

“I was peacefully protesting. They attacked me from the front and back,” the woman, identified as Jennifer in the clips, claims in one video.

“They punched me in the mouth, my head … I got punched in the head several times. I got grabbed from behind … They stole my keys. They stole everything they could off of me. I got Maced in the face, I got covered in fire extinguisher.”

