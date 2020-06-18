New York Post:

A video posted on social media shows a white man being pummeled inside a department store after he allegedly used the N-word.

The footage, shot inside a Flint, Michigan store, shows a white man wearing a mask and speaking on the phone near clothing racks when he is clocked and knocked to the ground by a black man.

He attempts to crawl away apologizing, only to be punched two more times by his attacker, who then repeatedly used the slur himself between blows — telling the white man, “don’t touch me n—er,” the video shows.

“A man at a store in #Flint allegedly referred to a Black man in the store as a “n***er” while talking on the #phone,” film producer and activist Tariq Nasheed said on his post of the footage on Twitter. “The Black man overheard him, then things went left.”

