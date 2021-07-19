The New York Post:

An NYPD cop on patrol in Brooklyn had his head split open when a tie-dye-wearing thug — who’s done time for assaulting officers in the past — smashed a bottle over his head, according to new video.

The sickening display of police hatred was captured on the officer’s body camera just after 4:45 a.m. Sunday as the cop smoked a cigarette next to his patrol car at East 51st Street and Church Avenue in East Flatbush.

The video, which does not have audio, shows the suspect, identified by police sources as Tyshaun Holloway, 27, walk up to the cop and the two exchange words.

Holloway, from Hackensack, NJ, and wearing a tie-dyed T-shirt, makes a comment to the cop — then suddenly winds up and cracks the officer on the head with a glass bottle, the video shows.

