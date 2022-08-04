Elk Grove family claims 11-year-old was tackled at State Fair, asks for termination of officers involved

An Elk Grove family claims that 11-year-old Elijah Hunter was tackled by police at the California State Fair last week on Kids Day. Hunter’s family, their attorney, Black Lives Matter Sacramento and the Greater Sacramento National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) gathered on Monday saying that his civil rights were violated and they’re now asking for policy changes regarding security at Cal Expo. Cynthia Martin, Elijah’s mother, said in a news conference that his shirt was covered in blood. “They [Cal Expo police] knew that they injured him because they provided the first-aid before we even made it to Kaiser hospital, where he received further treatment,” Martin said. But, in a statement to KCRA 3, Darla Givens, a spokesperson at Cal Expo, said the youth only suffered a small cut. Givens also added that police were called about a child attempting to steal items from fair vendors, climbing over a safety fence and almost being hit by a roller coaster ride. However, advocates like Betty Williams, who is the president of Greater Sacramento NAACP said that nothing excuses the behavior of Cal Expo officers toward the minor. “What makes him different from any other 11-year-old? I’ll tell you what it is. He’s Black. He’s a Black man, a Black male. It doesn’t matter your age when it comes to this society and law enforcement. You are treated differently,” Williams said.

