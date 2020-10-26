Fox News:

Family describes horror as violent maskless rioters throw rocks, attack ‘Jews for Trump’ convoy

The show of support descended into chaos as scuffles broke out between protesters and Trump supporters

A family of seven — including four kids — were pepper-sprayed by violent rioters on Sunday while participating in a “Jews For Trump” rally in New York City.

A member of the family told Fox News that the unprovoked attack happened while the family was driving down 5th Ave with the car windows down and Trump flags displayed.

The man, who wished to remain anonymous fearing his family could be targeted, said a car pulled up next to them and unleashed pepper spray into their vehicle.

“Immediately the kids started crying and screaming and I jumped out of the car after I was peppered [sic] sprayed as well,” the man said.

The man said the culprit chased him down 5th Ave trying to pepper spray him again. His mother flagged down an officer and the suspect was arrested. The man told Fox News that the kids “are now left traumatized” and still “coughing from” the residue.

The encounter was one of many violent confrontations between the rally’s participants and protesters. The Jewish Telegraph Agency reported that a convoy was to take place in several Orthodox Jewish communities ahead of a planned event in Brooklyn’s Marine Park organized by Boris Epshteyn, an advisor to the Trump campaign and co-chair of Jewish Voices for Trump.

Thug attacks car…

This man is so upset that a #JewsForTrump vehicle convoy practically shut down the Brooklyn Bridge while heading to Manhattan, that he began punching vehicles. @NYPDnews @realDonaldTrump @TrumpWarRoom pic.twitter.com/6kSZKUoa0F — NYC Scanner (@NYScanner) October 25, 2020

Rocks are thrown onto the cars…

More at Fox News