The Washington Times:

A Black Lives Matter protest turned violent in Utah Monday evening when a masked man shot an SUV driver and then put a second round through the victim’s rear window.

Provo police are on the hunt for the suspect and asking witnesses to call 801-852-6210 with any information that can lead to an arrest.

John Geyerman, Provo Police deputy chief told reporters that “several protesters began crowding around the vehicle” when the suspect charged the passenger side.

“The male protester ran toward the SUV on the passenger side, pointed a handgun at the driver, and shot one round through the window,” Mr. Geyerman said, a local NBC affiliate reported. “The driver who was struck by the bullet accelerated, trying to leave the situation. The same protester ran after the vehicle and fired a second shot that went through the rear passenger window.”

Utah Valley Hospital treated the victim shortly afterward.

