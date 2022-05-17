FOX NEWS:

The Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation dished out nearly $4 million in consulting payments to its board secretary, co-founder Patrisse Cullors’ brother, and the father of Cullors’ child.

BLM Global Network, the movement’s primary nonprofit, paid $2.1 million to Bowers Consulting, a firm run by Shalomyah Bowers, the foundation’s board secretary, between July 2020 and June 2021, according to tax forms the BLM Global Network Foundation provided to the Associated Press.

The nonprofit also pushed $1.8 million to individuals with close ties to Cullors, who stepped away from the group last year.

