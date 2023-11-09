Black Lives Matter Leader Endorses Trump: ‘Everybody Else Sucks’

A Black Lives Matter (BLM) leader is backing former President Donald Trump to take back the White House in the 2024 presidential election.

Mark Fisher, co-founder of Black Lives Matter Rhode Island and founder of BLM Incorporated, said that he “personally” liked Trump before bashing President Joe Biden as a “deep disappointment” during an interview last week on The Kim Iversen Show, a streaming program on conservative platform Rumble.

BLM, a decentralized social movement focused on racism and other issues faced by Black Americans, is more often associated with the political left than the right-wing populist politics espoused by Trump.

Iversen, a self-proclaimed “tell it like it is, no b.s. broadcaster” who has reportedly been called a “conspiracy theorist” by former colleagues, asked Fisher to explain why he chose to go against the grain and endorse Trump.

