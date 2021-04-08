Law Enforcement Today:

“Cities will be on fire!”

This is precisely what many in law enforcement have been concerned about since George Floyd died of a drug overdose last May, a death that was blamed on Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

This, despite the fact that an autopsy showed Floyd suffered no trauma to his neck area and showed that he had a lethal doses of fentanyl and other drugs in his system, along with other comorbidities which contributed to his death.

That will not matter to Black Lives Matter and the opportunistic thugs inside Antifa. They have in fact told us just that.

This weekend, a prominent activist with BLM, Maya Echols threatened that “cities will be on fire” if Derek Chauvin is not convicted of killing Floyd, evidence be damned.

In a video that the gutless Echols since deleted, she said:

“If George Floyd’s murderer is not sentenced, just know that all hell is going to break loose. Don’t be surprised when buildings are on fire. Just saying.”

We’re fairly certain Echols wasn’t talking about the drug dealer who provided Floyd with the Fentanyl. Just saying.

Should this threat be taken seriously? Obviously. Black Lives Matter and Antifa engaged in a summer-long siege on American cities last year, and in some cases have continued to do so this year, even with Joe Biden occupying the White House.

That would seem to debunk the narrative of some on the left, including the media that these Neanderthals were somehow protesting against Donald Trump.

Echols is not only a BLM activist, Breitbart notes but is also apparently a “social influencer,” according to the Daily Wire.

That means she gets paid money for doing stupid crap on Instagram or TikTok, having signed a contract with IMG Worldwide, thereby giving this lady some type of legitimacy.

In other words, she doesn’t have a real job.

