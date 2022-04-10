NEW YORK POST:

It often takes time to recognize a racket. Think of Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker. For years, they preyed on decent, praying Americans, defrauding them while presenting themselves as people of faith. Or remember Peter Popoff? He was constantly exposed for selling fraudulent products that were meant to “cure” people. They did no such thing. But he preyed on people’s goodness and hopes all the same.

These over-surgeried televangelists claim they can only build their spanking new church if you hand over your hard-earned dollars. Or buy their magical healing water. All the time, they stock up their personal empires or splash it out on overpriced hookers.

Now we have new religions, and a whole new religious caste. Like the worst hucksters of old, they prey on our new vulnerabilities. In our time, few groups are as guilty of this as the people who run the Black Lives Matter movement.

Like the most fraudulent pastors, the heads of BLM take advantage of good people. They present an undeniably good cause. They prey on people’s hopes and fears. After all, who in America does not believe that black lives matter? Who wouldn’t have sympathy with, or support, a group that claims to want to help people fight injustice? But BLM operates like all rackets do.

Distorting reality

Firstly, they lie about reality. In the case of BLM, they pretend that black people in the United States in 2022 can be killed at any time by the police. They pretend that racism is a pandemic in this country and that everything and anything must be done to tackle it.

