The Federalist:

School systems across the country are adopting BLM curriculum at at alarming rate, indoctrinating our children to achieve Marxist objectives.

New York City is one of many school systems in the United States set to roll out Black Lives Matter (BLM)-themed lesson plans this fall. According to the NYC Department of Education, teachers will delve into “systemic racism,” police brutality, and white privilege in their classrooms.

North Carolina’s largest school system in Wake County launched a website this summer that provides BLM lessons for teachers to use in classrooms and for parents to use at home. The website, created by the school system’s Office of Equity Affairs, encourages teachers to “address the injustices that exist beyond education by the conversations we have with others, by speaking up when we see hate, by supporting efforts that oppose racism and oppression, and by directly engaging in advocacy work.”

Encouraging people to identify and condemn racism is an undeniably laudable undertaking by these school administrators. That’s not what’s really happening, however. By bringing BLM into the classroom, activist educators are allowing the most radically divisive movement in modern American history to warp children’s worldviews.

Wake County’s BLM teaching resource is dressed up as a legitimate civics education resource, complete with tips for fostering civil discourse and a section on teaching historical facts about America’s civil rights movement. But closer inspection reveals it to be a deliberate Trojan Horse conceived to incubate, amplify, and channel the movement’s attitudes for political ends.

The site lays out a cult-like recruiting process for students to follow.

Step one: Recognize your white privilege.

Step two: Learn the dos and don’ts of being an ally.

Step three: Recruit more members to learn steps one and two.

EDITOR’S NOTE – Creepy!

