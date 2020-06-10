Breitbart:

The Boston, Massachusetts, chapter of Black Lives Matter (BLM) is asking that $15 million in American taxpayer money be spent on providing summer jobs to illegal aliens. Among their demands:

We demand that Mayor Marty Walsh cut the police budget by 10% from $414 million to $372 million or less …Those funds should be reinvested in the needs of Black and Brown communities.

The City should fund $15 million for 5000 summer jobs and 1000 year-round jobs, including hiring 14-22 year olds, hiring undocumented young people.”

The demand comes as the Minneapolis City Council has taken its first step in attempting to “dismantle” the city’s police department, according to city officials, in response to the death of George Floyd.

Every year, hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens are added to the U.S. population in addition to about 1.2 million legal immigrants who permanently resettle in the country and another more than one million foreign visa workers who arrive to take American jobs.

Read more at Breitbart