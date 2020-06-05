THE FEDERALIST.COM

The official BlackLivesMatter DC chapter recently tweeted their disappointment in response to a mural stating “Black Lives Matter” painted on the street in front of the White House calling it “counter organizing” to their demands. “This is performative and a distraction from [Mayor Muriel Bowser’s] active counter organizing to our demands to decrease the police budget and invest in the community. Black Lives Matter means Defund the police,” they replied to a tweet by Rachel Chason, a Washington Post reporter.

