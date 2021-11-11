Yahoo News:

Leaders of the city’s Black Lives Matter movement on Wednesday threatened “riots” and “bloodshed” in the streets if Mayor-elect Eric Adams reverses the abolition of the NYPD’s controversial anti-crime units. “If he thinks that they’re going to go back to the old ways of policing, then we are going to take to the streets again. There will be riots, there will be fire and there will be bloodshed because we believe in defending our people,” said Hawk Newsome, co-founder of Black Lives Matter of Greater New York, after a heated meeting with Adams in Brooklyn Borough Hall. “So there is no way that he is going to let some Gestapo come in here and harm our people,” Newsome told the Daily News. “We pray for peace but … prepare for the worst.” On the campaign trail this year, Adams drew ire from progressives by vowing to reinstate the anti-crime units, which were disbanded at the height of 2020′s Black Lives Matter protests. “We will shut the city down. We will shut down City Hall, and we will give him hell and make it a nightmare,” said Chivona Newsome, a BLM co-founder and sister of Hawk Newsome. During the sitdown — which took place behind closed doors, but was livestreamed on Instagram by an attendee — Adams and the BLM activists got into a shouting match as they argued over police policies.

