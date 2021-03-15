The Post Millennial:

Authorities say Sir Maejor Page spent over $450,000 of donor money for himself, on personal luxury items, going as far as buying himself a house.

The Black Lives Matter of Greater Atlanta Facebook account accrued a whopping $467,342.18 in donations, over the short timeframe between June and August 2020. The FBI says that Sir Page went as far as to directly reassure supporters that all the money was going to George Floyd related causes and “none of the funds have been used for personal items. All movement-related.”

The FBI couldn’t even properly identify any purchase from Page related to social or racial justice causes.

To make an important distinction: Sir Maejor Page was initially arrested back in September 2020. It’s only yesterday he was officially indicted on charges, with a formal press release announcement out today.

The surface level details of the story come to us via Washington Times. The formal charges are three counts of money laundering and a count of wire fraud. These were doled out by a federal grand jury in Cleveland, Ohio. The general area where the activist is actually from.

As such, the FBI’s Cleveland Field office is involved. “Page is accused of using unprecedented tensions and uncertainty due to widespread civil unrest and a global pandemic to fill his own bank account,” said FBI special agent Eric B. Smith.

Sir Page created a Black Lives Matter of Greater Atlanta page on Facebook. He registered it as a nonprofit by 2016 but it had its tax-exempt status revoked by 2019, and the corporation itself was dissolved soon after in that same year.

Page did not inform Facebook of this change in status, however.

Local news WTOL11 had more details about the reported scheme.

