A black lesbian Harvard law graduate claims that she has been censored by a blogging site for saying transgender women should not be allowed to compete in female sports.

Monica Harris said that she had her post removed less than 24 hours after posting it on Medium for ‘violating community rules’.

She wrote about the ‘impact of transgender inclusion on the rights of women and lesbians’, but claims she was told she had posted ‘hateful content’.

Harris referenced transgender swimmer Lia Thomas in the blog, and pointed out that former NCAA swimmer Riley Gaines felt she was ’emotionally blackmailed and gaslit into silence.’

The entertainment lawyer said she was ‘shocked’ to have the blog removed, saying it is a ‘timely subject’ and ‘as a gay woman of color’ she had a ‘vested interest in the issue’.

