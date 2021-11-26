The Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: ‘The old white ppl…knock dem TF out!’ Waukesha suspect shared social media posts promoting violence towards white people and claiming black people were the ‘true Hebrews’

The suspect accused of plowing into a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin and killing five on Sunday shared social media posts promoting violence towards white people.

Today, eight-year-old Jackson Sparks was named by relatives as the sixth victim, having died in hospital from his injuries.

A now-deleted Facebook account belonging to Darrell Brooks Jr., 39, showed the alleged killer had encouraged knocking ‘white ppl [the f**k] out’ and also appeared to support the controversial Black Hebrew Israelites.

Brooks was charged on Tuesday with five counts of first-degree intentional homicide and is expected to face more charges.

Police are yet to determine the motive behind the deadly rampage, however, records reveal Brooks is a career criminal with a rap sheet dating back to 1999 and had been bailed twice this year.

Facebook posts also show the amateur rapper, who went by his stage name, MathBoi Fly, had shared a series of links and memes relating to race and white privilege in June 2020, when protests erupted over the death of George Floyd.

Five of the six victims – all white – who died on Sunday were aged 52 to 82 and part of a Waukesha club known as the Dancing Grannies.

In a post from June 9, 2020, Brooks wrote: ‘LEARNED ND TAUGHT BEHAVIOR!! so when we start bakk knokkin white people TF out ion wanna hear it…the old white ppl 2, KNOKK DEM TF OUT!! PERIOD..’ followed by a middle finger and expletive emoji.

