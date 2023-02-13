LGBT students at Harvard University tied an alleged anti-gay hate crime attack by a black Democrat peer to the campus pro-life group.

“Naod N. Nega approached another student outside Langdell Hall on the afternoon of Jan. 23 and repeatedly punched the student, calling him a homophobic slur,” The Harvard Crimson reported on Thursday, based on police reports it obtained. “Nega has been charged with assault and battery for the purpose of intimidation — a hate crime under Massachusetts state law. He pleaded not guilty to the charge at a Jan. 27 arraignment.”

Cambridge Police Department spokesman Jeremy Warnick confirmed to The Fix that Nega is black.

Nega is a former intern for Montana Democratic Senator Jon Tester and was a member of the University of Maryland College Democrats, according to his LinkedIn profile. His bio also listed his involvement in the “Harvard African Law Students Affinity Group.”

Warnick declined to provide police reports, citing a policy against releasing the documents in mental health related cases.

“According to the [Harvard University] police report, a witness believed Nega to be either under the influence of narcotics or off medication and reported Nega was in possession of a baseball bat,” the newspaper reported. The police document also stated Nega had a history of “aggressive and violent behavior.”

