INFOWARS:

Black Friday chaos has begun early, with one video showing two women in hijabs fighting over a vacuum cleaner at Walmart as store employees are forced to intervene.

The women refuse to let go, prompting staff to demand the women “put it down.”

Another video clip shows a frenzy over $1.60 towels.

Many stores begin offering Black Friday discounts on Thursday (Thanksgiving) in a bid to avoid stampedes. These deals are snapped up by many Americans who would rather consume more products than spend time with their actual family.

Meanwhile, in Paris, “climate change” activists created a “Block Friday” protest in a mall, and got physical with shoppers who were ignoring their hysteria.



In another area of #laDefense Mall protestors have completely #blocked the way to get through. A man tried to push through anyway causing some pushing and shoving #BlockFriday #ClimateAction #NoViolence pic.twitter.com/Yktes9ENd7 — Isabella H. de Carvalho (@isabella_hdc) November 29, 2019