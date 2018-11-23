THE AMERICAN MIRROR:

It’s Black Friday, and you know what that means: People trading in their dignity for discounted toys and paper towels.

Two men brawled in the aisle of a Walmart on Thanksgiving evening. It’s not clear what the tussle was over, but women jumped in and cursed them out.



There was more chaos at another store as shoppers bypassed the orderly arrangement, jumping over railings. A worker could be seen pushing consumers back, but that didn’t deter some who wanted a deal.