Republican candidate for Congress Jennifer-Ruth Green’s campaign has shifted the Democrat stronghold of Indiana’s first congressional district to a “toss-up” election, according to the latest rating by the Cook Political Report.

The Northwest Indiana district, represented by first-term Democrat Rep. Frank Mrvan, has not sent a Republican candidate to Congress since 1932.

Cook Political Report switched the district from “lean Democrat” to a “toss-up” after Green raised more than $275,000 in cash during the campaign’s second quarter. Green raised $561,329.50 from April 1 to June 30, compared to Marvin’s $355,906.37, Federal Election Commission (FEC) filings show.

Mrvan made headlines last month after FEC filings showed he spent thousands of dollars in campaign cash on flights and seat upgrades for his wife.

Green, a U.S. Air Force reservist and Iraq War veteran, would be the only black Republican woman in Congress if elected.

