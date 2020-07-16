BizPacReview:

“Babies are not supposed to be wearing these in a coffin,” Adams, a former police officer, told WLNY-TV Monday as he held up a pair of baby shoes after a one-year-old had died hours before, a victim of senseless gun violence.

Prominent members of New York City’s black community are demanding leaders reinstate the police anti-crime unit that was disbanded last month.

Several black community leaders and activists had a clear message for New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, calling on him to “take your handcuffs off of the police,” and for New York Police Commissioner Dermot Shea to reassemble the plainclothes unit as shootings spike in the city.

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams called on leaders to “reevaluate” the controversial decision last month to reassign about 600 undercover officers from the unit tasked with getting guns off the streets of New York City.

I think that a total elimination is something we need to reevaluate,” Adams said. “Right now, bad guys are saying if you don’t see a blue and white you can do whatever you want.”

