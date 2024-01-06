Black Chicagoans Vowing to ‘Make Chicago Red’ as Migrant Crisis Roils Windy City

Black Chicagoans are increasing their calls to “turn Chicago red” in the coming elections in response to the growing border crisis that has flooded their neighborhoods with illegal aliens at the behest of “welcoming” Mayor Brandon Johnson.

Windy City residents Cata Truss and Mark Carter appeared on Fox & Friends First on Jan. 5 with the vow to vote for Republicans in 2024 after the massive failure of Mayor Johnson and the Chicago City Council to deal with the influx of illegal immigrants.

“The Democratic Party has always neglected to pay attention to the Black community,” Truss told Fox News host Todd Piro. “That is traditional, and because we have been so committed to supporting that party, they feel that they can continue to disrespect us, to marginalize us, to not hear our voices.”

Truss went on to slam Johnson, who only took office last May, for his obsession with sanctuary policies.

