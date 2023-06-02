As we recently pointed out, the city of Chicago has approved $51 million in spending on illegal immigrants.

This has many in Chicago’s black community outraged, as they think that sort of funding should go to citizens, not illegal border crossers.

Their arguments sound an awful lot like the points made by Trump supporters for years.

The Daily Caller reported:

‘We Are Sick And Tired’: Black Chicago Residents Slam City Officials Over Funding For Migrants



Black Chicago residents criticized city officials for funding migrants over their community, they said during a city council meeting Wednesday.



The statements from angry residents came before the city council voted to allocate $51 million to support migrants in Chicago, according to a livestream of the meeting. The residents shamed the city council for considering the funding as the city faces homeless and mental health crises within its own populations.



Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott began busing migrants from the southern border to the Windy City in August 2022, and, since then, roughly 2,000 have arrived through the effort.



“I understand that $51 million are gonna be voted on today and I encourage the alderman to please vote it down because number one, we have not opened up the schools for our homeless, we see them in the streets everyday, I make sure that the homeless are fed with clothing,” Caroline Ruff, Black Lives Matter Women of Faith founder, said during Wednesday’s meeting. “We need to take care of our community, we need to take care of our black community, we need to open up these schools for mental health.”

