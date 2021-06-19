The Daily Mail:

Black Americans are much more likely to visit emergency rooms (ERs) than whites for car crash injuries, a new report finds.

Newly released Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data show that about five out of every 1,000 Americans visit the ER for wounds in motor vehicle accidents.

Researchers found black Americans were much more likely to face car crash injuries with have a rate of 15.2 ER visits for every 1,000 people compared to a rate of 4.3 for every 1,000 for white Americans.

Additionally, young adults, those in the South, and those with less comprehensive insurance are also more likely to visit the ER for these injuries.

The CDC says it’s not sure why black Americans are more likely to be injured but add that the disparities may have worsened more in recent years due to poverty and even potentially racism.

In the report, published on Friday, the data show stark disparities in injuries caused by car crashes.

Researchers from the National Center for Health Statistics analyzed data from 2017 and 2018 using a national survey of ambulance care, the statistics that are the most recent available.

In 2017 and 2018, the U.S. saw an average of 3.4 million emergency department visits caused by car crashes each year.

The medical costs and losses to productivity caused by these crashes exceeded $75 billion in 2017 alone.

During those two years, about five of every 1,000 Americans visited the ER due to a car crash each year.

Younger adults had the highest injury rate – 9.1 ER visits per 1,000 people in the 15 to 24 age group.

As drivers got older, their likelihood of getting injured in a car crash decreased. Adults in the 25 to 44 age group had an ER visit rate of 7.5 visits for every 1,000 people, while those over age 45 had a rate of only 3.4 visits for every 1,000.

The researchers found even starker differences among injury rates by race and ethnicity.

