A social-media video showing students dancing back-to-back with their partners spurred an avalanche of stunned responses on Twitter amid public weariness over absurd social-distancing rules in the era of Covid-19.

The video showed formally dressed students locking arms with their partners from behind as they danced with their backs facing each other in waltz-like steps. While it is unclear where and when the clip was recorded, some alleged it was filmed during a classical dancing class, possibly in the Czech Republic as a joke to mock new Covid-19 restrictions imposed by the Czech government under new Health Minister Roman Prymula.

The Czech language can be heard on the video, and such classes with performances to show their progress are common in the country.

I can’t make up my mind whether this is crazy or desperately sad.



This is a Prom dance in the age of the global COVID scam!



Society has entered self-destruction mode. pic.twitter.com/bU2bs1Yq2Z — BeachMilk (@YellowCube7) October 11, 2020

But regardless of whether it was serious or satire, the scene struck a nerve on Twitter, where commenters saw it as a sign of the draconian times as governments around the world impose mask mandates and other social-distancing rules amid the pandemic.

