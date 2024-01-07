Bizarre moment MSNBC host Jonathan Capehart pulls out tissue and CRIES at memory of Jan. 6 riots live on air

An MSNBC show took a bizarre turn when host Jonathan Capehart whipped out the Kleenex and started crying while reflecting on the memory of the January 6 riots live on air.

The emotional episode unfolded while Capeheart was in the midst of promoting former DC police officer Michael Fanone’s book on the three-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

As the TV host introduced Fanone at the start of the live show, he became visibly emotional, pulling out tissues to wipe away tears before the interview even began.

‘I’m going to try to get through this… Thank you for what you did three years ago today… he said before moving the tissue he had ready in his hand to his nose.

The unexpected display left his Capitol cop guest, clearing his throat, appearing visibly uncomfortable.

