Bizarre moment Kim Jong Un tests out Putin’s armoured limo and sits inside it

This is the bizarre moment Vladimir Putin invites Kim Jong Un to sit with him in his armoured limousine – one-upping Donald Trump, who only allowed the North Korean to peek inside his Beast limo in 2018.

Putin and Kim met yesterday at the North Korea–Russia summit to inspect the space launch facilities of the Vostochny Cosmodrome in the Russian Far East.

After an enthusiastic handshake that lasted 40 seconds, the pair strolled through the space centre before arriving in front of Putin’s presidential Aurus limousine parked in the driveway.

The Russian president gestures for Kim to get in the back seat. The offer is keenly taken by the North Korean, who then sits in the limo while beaming with pride.

Putin then walks around the vehicle before joining a delighted Kim – who is believed to be an automobile enthusiast, having been seen in several luxury cars including different Mercedes models, a Lexus sports utility vehicle and a Rolls-Royce Phantom.

