Democratic Philadelphia city controller candidate Alexandra M. Hunt posted a video to social media on Friday presenting herself as a scantily clad version of “Pete Buttigieg in East Ohio,” as the TikTok caption read, and lip-syncing to the lyrics “On a scale from one to ten my friend, you’re f*cked.”

In the video, Hunt can be seen dancing with her chest barely covered by an open construction vest, cut-out denim shorts, thigh-high socks, and a hard hat similar to the one worn by Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg during his visit to East Palestine. She posted the video to her official campaign Twitter account with the caption, “Thanks for showing up this week, @SecretaryPete.”

Hunt mouted lyrics from the Ylvis song “You’re F*cked”

The video came the day after Buttigieg finally visited East Palestine, Ohio, several weeks after the Norfolk Southern derailment left the local air and waterways contaminated with dangerous chemicals. Turning Point USA contributor Savanah Hernandez attempted to ask the DOT leader why he took so long to respond to the emergency, but she was ignored by him and told by his press secretary that she was too “aggressive” for trying to ask questions on camera.

During his brief appearance in Ohio, Buttigieg donned a similar vest and hard hat to the ones that Hunt wore in her video.

Hunt posted another image of herself in the revealing getup and quipped in another post, “Who wore it better?”

One Ohio resident responded to her post, “Do you have any idea what it takes to work in construction? Also, your idea of a good post on Twitter where you are campaigning to be the controller for Philadelphia is to wear a hardhat and safety vest without anything underneath?”

