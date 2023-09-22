Bizarre 911 call released in South Carolina F-35 crash: ‘We got a pilot in our house’

Probably one of the strangest 911 calls you’ll ever hear. Home owner calling after the F-35 pilot comes down in a parachute in his backyard. 😲 pic.twitter.com/cXS2pP23PX — Thenewarea51 (@thenewarea51) September 22, 2023

Wild 911 calls from when an F-35 military plane went missing showed a befuddled neighbor reported having “a pilot in the house” — and the pilot admitting he had no idea where the $90 million stealth jet now was.The 4-minute clip caught a 911 dispatcher struggling to make sense of what the ejected pilot and the man whose South Carolina house he landed in were trying to explain.“We got a pilot in the house, and I guess he landed in my backyard, and we’re trying to see if we could get an ambulance to the house, please,” the homeowner said.The pilot, who gave his age as 47, told the dispatcher that he was feeling “OK” after descending with a parachute an estimated 2,000 feet — but he complained that his back hurt.“Ma’am, a military jet crashed. I’m the pilot. We need to get rescue rolling,” the aviator said.“I’m not sure where the airplane is. It would have crash-landed somewhere. I ejected.”

