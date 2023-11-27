Bittersweet moment tearful Hamas hostage Maya Regev is reunited with her family in hospital seven weeks after she was shot and kidnapped but her teenage brother is still being held captive

Israeli festivalgoer Maya Regev, who was shot and subsequently kidnapped by Hamas terrorists in their brutal October 7 attacks, has been released and reunited with her family ahead of surgery – but is still missing her teenage brother.

Maya, 21, was one of 58 hostages released by Hamas over the course of the past four days of ceasefire between Israel’s Defence Forces and the Palestinian group.

She was abducted from the Nova music festival – where 364 people lost their lives as Hamas gunmen streamed over the border on motorbikes, in trucks and with paragliders – but not before she caught a stray bullet.

Despite her injuries, Maya managed to cling to life and spent some 50 days languishing in captivity ahead of her eventual release on Saturday night, with harrowing photos showing how she was hauled out of a Red Cross van and escorted by masked Hamas militants as she shuffled about on crutches.

Her reunion with family members in Soroka hospital in the Israeli city of Be’er-Sheva, captured in heart-rending video footage, was bittersweet.

Maya can be heard sobbing as she embraced her family while sitting in her hospital bed, elated to have been freed and in the company of loved ones, but mourning for her teen brother Itay, 18, who remains in Hamas captivity.

