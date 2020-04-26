The Hill:

Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, said Sunday that news coverage of President Trump’s comments about light, heat and disinfectants as potential treatments for the coronavirus is overshadowing important information the public needs.

Asked by CNN’s Jake Tapper if Trump’s comments from the Thursday White House briefing bothered her, Birx said, “I think it bothers me this is still in the news cycle.”

“I think we’re missing the bigger pieces of what we need to be doing as an American people to continue to protect one another,” Birx said.

Birx said the U.S. is the first country that has had young people diagnosed with COVID-19 to “this degree” and the first that can really “understand what’s happening” to different age groups.

“These are the things we should be focusing on. I think as a scientist and public health official and researcher, sometimes I worry that we don’t get the information to the American people that we need when we continue to bring up something that was from Thursday night,” she said.

