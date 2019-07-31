While many leftists may claim that birthright citizenship is ‘Constitutional’, it is neither Constitutional nor federal law.

After the Civil War Congress added the 14th Amendment in order to include former slaves as citizens, which states “All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside.”

This was not intended to include foreign citizens. In fact, the amendment did not include Native Americans at the time as they were subject to Native jurisdictions.

The legend of birthright citizenship would come about a century later in 1982. Justice Brennan included a footnote with his opinion on Plyler v. Doe, stating that “no plausible distinction with respect to Fourteenth Amendment ‘jurisdiction’ can be drawn between resident aliens whose entry into the United States was lawful, and resident aliens whose entry was unlawful.”

The quote Brennan used originated not for legal precedent, but rather a book written by a common citizen Clement L. Bouve.

Brennan’s footnote can be read here:

Plyler v. Doe (No. 80-1538)

Argued: December 1, 1981

Decided: June 15, 1982 [*]

Opinion, Brennan

FOOTNOTE 10.

Although we have not previously focused on the intended meaning of this phrase, we have had occasion to examine the first sentence of the Fourteenth Amendment, which provides that “[a]ll persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States. . . .” (Emphasis added.) Justice Gray, writing for the Court in United States v. Wong Kim Ark, 169 U.S. 649 (1898), detailed at some length the history of the Citizenship Clause, and the predominantly geographic sense in which the term “jurisdiction” was used. He further noted that it was impossible to construe the words “subject to the jurisdiction thereof,” in the opening sentence [of the Fourteenth Amendment], as less comprehensive than the words “within its jurisdiction,” in the concluding sentence of the same section; or to hold that persons “within the jurisdiction” of one of the States of the Union are not “subject to the jurisdiction of the United States.”

Id. at 687.

Justice Gray concluded that every citizen or subject of another country, while domiciled here, is within the allegiance and the protection, and consequently subject to the jurisdiction, of the United States.

Id. at 693. As one early commentator noted, given the historical emphasis on geographic territoriality, bounded only, if at all, by principles of sovereignty and allegiance, no plausible distinction with respect to Fourteenth Amendment “jurisdiction” can be drawn between resident aliens whose entry into the United States was lawful, and resident aliens whose entry was unlawful. See C. Bouve, Exclusion and Expulsion of Aliens in the United States 425-427 (1912).