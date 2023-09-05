Birmingham Mosque Has £2 Million Govt Grant Suspended over Shocking Islamist Sermons

A £2 million government grant to a controversial Mosque has been suspended amid outcry over extremist Islamist statements made by its imams including apparently advocating for stoning women to death for adultery and waging jihad against unbelievers.Social Investment Business, which initially green-lit £2.2 million in taxpayer money to build a youth centre at the Green Lane Masjid and Community Centre in Birmingham, has blocked the delivery of the grant while investigations are held into allegations of radical rhetoric being spouted in the mosque.Last month, footage emerged from a sermon from Zakaullah Saleem, the mosque’s head Imam, appearing to show the Sheikh telling worshippers that women found guilty of adultery should be buried in the ground up to their waist in order to “protect her modesty” and then stoned to death, the Mail on Sunday reported.

The Imam was also reported to have called on the government to take “legal action” against the former Batley School Grammar School teacher who was forced into hiding with his family amid death threats in response to him showing his class a caricature of the Islamic prophet during a class on blasphemy.Another Imam at the Green Lane Masjid, Abu Usamah al-Thahabi allegedly compared British ISIS bride Shamima Begum to young white girl victims of largely Pakistani grooming gangs in the north of England. Al-Thahabi was previously featured in a Channel 4 documentary in which he was recorded telling congregants that a “jihad” would soon come against the “kuffar” — a derogatory term for unbelievers.

