THE SUN:

A BIRD pooped on President Joe Biden during his infrastructure speech today in Iowa, as he’s been trolled for “talking s***” on Twitter.

Biden was in the midst of a speech in Menlo, Iowa on Tuesday when he was struck.

“It’s about being made in America,” Biden was filmed saying in the moments prior to the poo.

Biden was discussing infrastructure and inflation as part of a visit to POET Bioprocessing.

While he didn’t seem to notice the splatter on his jacket, many folks did – including the bird responsible for the mess.

“Even the Birds know this guy is full of [poop emoji],” tweeted one user.

