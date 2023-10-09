Biological Man Crowned ‘Miss Portugal’ in Miss Universe Pageant

A man who identifies as a woman has been crowned “Miss Portugal,” making him the second man in the race for this year’s “Miss Universe” title.

In a controversial move, Miss Universe Portugal awarded 28-year-old Marina Machete, who was born male, the title of Miss Portugal over the female contestants on Thursday. According to an Instagram post by Machete, he is “proud to be the first trans woman to compete for the Miss Universe Portugal title.”

“For many years I wasn’t eligible to compete and now it’s such an honor to be a part of this incredible group of candidates!” Machete, who happily posed with the crown, wrote.

Comments from pageant fans and politicians alike have begun to pour in, criticizing the decision to let a man win a historically women’s title.

“Don’t they have women in that country?” wrote one Instagram user in Spanish.

“She is indeed a beautiful trans woman. But this isn’t about empathy, this is reality. Have a transgender contest period. Worse are the women applauding because it’s fashionable,” said another critical commenter in Portuguese.

As the Blaze reported, “at least one” Portuguese politician “expressed a negative reaction to the result.”

