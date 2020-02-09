Page Six:

Billy Porter certainly delivered on his promise of a bold outfit for the 2020 Oscars.

The “Pose” star and fashion favorite, 50, hit the red carpet at Sunday’s awards show at LA’s Dolby Theatre in a custom Giles Deacon Couture look consisting of a gold feathered top and graphic printed ball skirt. Matching gilded lace-up heels by Jimmy Choo and Atelier Swarovski jewelry completed his outfit.

Last week, Porter was overheard teasing the look at a party, saying, “I have something cooking for the Oscars. It’s a surprise. I can’t tell any of you. Just you wait.”

