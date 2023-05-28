President Volodymyr Zelensky has heaped praise on Joe Biden over his continued support for Ukraine in its fight against Russia.

Giving a surprise address to students graduating from Johns Hopkins University, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke highly of his allies in the United States government and the Biden administration.

Since Russia’s invasion of the country, the Democrat-run government has committed tens of billions of dollars in weapons, ammunition and equipment to the country, with the latest package of so-called military “aid” being announced only last week.

According to a report by POLITICO, the Ukrainian commander-in-chief expressed his admiration for U.S. lawmakers, whom he described as being on side since day one.

“The United States has also not lost a single day in helping Ukraine repel the Russian aggression,” Zelensky told the graduating students.

“President Biden, a strong bipartisan coalition in Congress and most of all the American people have… risen to this occasion and are leading the free world to secure freedom in Europe,” he continued.

Zelensky has plenty of reason to be grateful to the United States, with the country giving Ukraine munitions and equipment valued in the tens of billions of dollars in order to help them fight off Vladimir Putin’s invasion.

