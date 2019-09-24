CNBC:

Sen. Bernie Sanders unveiled a tax on wealth Tuesday as he aims to cut income inequality and fund his sprawling social programs.

The 2020 Democratic presidential candidate’s proposal follows a similar plan from Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, who has made a wealth tax a centerpiece of her White House campaign. But the measure from Sanders, who has long railed against an economic system that he says favors corporations and the rich, would tax the richest Americans’ assets more heavily than his rival’s.

The Sanders campaign said the levy would apply to net worth above $32 million and raise an estimated $4.35 trillion over the next 10 years. It plans to put the funds toward an affordable housing plan, universal child care and “Medicare for All” — the candidate’s signature proposal. The campaign said the tax would cut the wealth of billionaires in half over 15 years.

In a pair of tweets after he released the proposal, Sanders said “billionaires should not exist.” He added: “We are going to tax their extreme wealth and invest in working people.”