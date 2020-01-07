NEW YORK POST:

The 27-year-old son of billionaire tycoon Ron Burkle has been found dead in his Beverly Hills home, according to a report.

Andrew Burkle — a Hollywood producer on flicks such as “The Juiceman” — was pronounced dead by authorities Monday evening at his apartment, People reported.

“It is with the deepest regret and sadness that we announce the death of Andrew C. Burkle on January 6, 2020, in Beverly Hills, California,” the family said in a statement to the outlet. “He is deeply loved by his family and friends and will be greatly missed.”

No cause of death was provided and his loved ones requested the “privacy of the family be respected during this difficult time,” the outlet reported.