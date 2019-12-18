WARROOM:

Democrat billionaire and impeachment obsessive Tom Steyer has spent over $81,000,000 on campaign ads according to numbers released by CNN via Kantar.

The climate change champion, however, is polling at an average of just 1.3 per cent according to RealClearPolitics’ average.

CNN reported earlier in December:

For Steyer, a former hedge fund manager from California, his participation in the debate has come at a high price: He has spent more than $81 million on TV ad bookings, CMAG’s data show.

But former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who entered the Democratic presidential race on Nov. 24, has eclipsed even Steyer’s investment in the Democratic nomination battle. This week, Bloomberg topped the $100 million mark in television buys. That’s more than three times the television ad spending by the four top-polling Democratic candidates combined.

While his rivals fight for primacy in Iowa, Bloomberg has bypassed the early states and instead is staking his candidacy on Super Tuesday in early March, when more than a dozen states are up for grabs.

Steyer has consistently polled around the 1% mark, according to RealClearPolitics.

The latest USAToday poll puts Steyer on 1%, the same as Quinnipiac. Morning Consult placed Steyer on a high of 3% in the primary, while a NPR/PBS/Marist poll had the billionaire on 0% earlier in December.