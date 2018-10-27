NEW YORK POST:

Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha’s helicopter has crashed in a ball of flames in the club’s stadium car park.

The eight-seater helicopter belonging to club chairman had flown from the King Power Stadium pitch live on TV moments before the explosion.

Eye-witnesses said the helicopter took off from the pitch at around 8:45 p.m. local time and crashed 200 yards away within seconds of taking off.

The helicopter was seen spiraling out of control in the air with an apparent problem with the tail fin.

Images taken at the scene show the helicopter engulfed in flames as fans leaving the ground watched on in horror. Emergency services are currently at the scene.

The billionaire’s company King Power confirmed Srivaddhanaprabha was on board when a failure upon takeoff resulted in a fire on board moments before the crash.

Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel was among those seen in tears outside the stadium as fire crews doused the flames.

The wife of England and Leicester City legend Peter Shilton was among the eye-witnesses who saw the horror unfold.

Stephanie Shilton, 50, said: “It happened straight in front of us as we were leaving the ground. It’s horrendous.”

Srivaddhanaprabha is known to leave the stadium by his helicopter, which lands in the centre circle on the pitch, after every Leicester home game

Sources at the stadium suggested the club owner did the same following this evening’s clash with West Ham.

The crash was confirmed live on air by BT Sport host Jake Humphrey as the channel broadcast live from the stadium.