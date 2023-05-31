The Sackler family has been given immunity from any current or future civil lawsuits over the opioid crisis in exchange for $6billion that will go towards funding treatments for addiction.

As part of the settlement, the family behind Purdue Pharma, the makers of OxyContin, will personally make payments to help fight the ongoing opioid epidemic, A New York court ruled on Tuesday.

The court found that the $6 billion the family was ordered to pay is around half of their collective fortune, much of it held offshore.

A chunk of that money – at least $750 million – is to go to individual victims of the opioid crisis and their survivors. Payments are expected to range from about $3,500 to $48,000.

The deal also requires the billionaire family to give up ownership of Stamford, Connecticut-based Purdue, which would become a new company known as Knoa, with its profits being sent to a fund to prevent and treat addiction.

