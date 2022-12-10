Billionaire Robert F. Smith hosted a “James Bond”-themed party at his Florida mansion last weekend — but some guests ended up more shaken than stirred by the lavish proceedings at the beachside bash, sources told On The Money.

The head of Vista Equity Partners — who with a net worth of $8 billion is the nation’s richest African-American — got surprised by his wife and family with a Dec. 2 shindig at his waterfront estate in Palm Beach to celebrate his 60th birthday, according to sources close to the situation.

Nevertheless, some of the party’s roughly 60 guests found the “Double-0 Six-0” celebration a bit awkward and unsettling.

Smith’s wife Hope Dworaczyk — Playboy’s 2010 “Playmate of the Year” who spent months planning the event — imposed what one surprised partygoer called “massive security” at the party, with guests forced to hand over their phones as they entered.

Attendees weren’t encouraged to enter the $48 million house — a 25,000-square-foot spread formerly owned by Tiger Woods’ ex-wife Elin Nordegren whose amenities include a putting green and 15 bathrooms.

Instead, guests were pointed toward a row of port-a-pottys outside. Adding insult to injury, “They frisked you when you came out of the bathroom” in a relentless sweep for hidden cameras and other high-tech spying devices, a guest griped.

