Billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein has been arrested in New York in a massive new underage sex trafficking case, according to law enforcement sources. The hedge funder — who twelve years ago wriggled out of similar charges of abusing young girls — must appear in federal court in Manhattan on Monday on charges of trafficking dozens of minors between 2002 and 2005 in New York and Florida, where he has homes, the sources said Saturday night. He was busted in Teterboro Airport in New Jersey, the Miami Herald reported. About a dozen federal agents meanwhile broke down the door of Epstein’s $50 million mansion on East 71st Street on the Upper East Side at around 6:30 p.m. to execute search warrants, witnesses said.

