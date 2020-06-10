METRO:

‘America is at a tipping point’: Oprah Winfrey states US ‘can’t move forward without calling out pain of racism’ following George Floyd’s death.

The chat show host was joined by a number of guests, including Stacey Abrams, Charles M. Blow, Keisha Lance Bottoms, Ava DuVernay, Jennifer Eberhardt, Nikole Hannah-Jones, Ibram Kendi, David Oyelowo, Rashad Robinson and Bishop William J. Barber II, and together they talked about racism in the United States and the current unrest.

The first episode of the two-part programme aired on the night of Floyd’s funeral, and was planned in response to the protests of the recent killings of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and George. ‘Is this the moment we finally change our country?’ Oprah began. ‘Where people recognise systemic racism for the problem and the evil that it is. Where do we go from here and what is it that we really want?

